NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,471,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of NextEra Energy worth $791,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

