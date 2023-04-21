NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $81.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEP. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.