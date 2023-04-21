NFT 1-Day Volume Hits $358.52 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $614,934.80 and $358.52 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020444 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019035 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,372.06 or 0.99975259 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01859862 USD and is up 11.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $759.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.