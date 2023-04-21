Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Acquires 583 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 70,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,099. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

