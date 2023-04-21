Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Invests $7.71 Million in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 249,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,710,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RTO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 238,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,099. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $38.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.38.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.3169 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

