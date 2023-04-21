Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Makes New Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:WDS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. 341,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

