Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 380 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,224 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.41) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.94) to GBX 2,510 ($31.06) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,300 ($28.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.12) to GBX 2,900 ($35.89) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Trading Down 3.2 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BHP traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.58.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

