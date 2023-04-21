NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) VP Sells $35,540.46 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $124.45 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The stock has a market cap of $191.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after buying an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

