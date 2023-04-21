Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $165.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.67.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.