Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 164.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 519.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,039,000 after buying an additional 1,815,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,446,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,227,000 after buying an additional 960,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 963,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after acquiring an additional 582,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

