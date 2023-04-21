Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $155.73 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.