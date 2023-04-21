Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,417 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,066 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $55.86.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

