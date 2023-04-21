Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,218 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,218 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $97.27 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.93.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.