Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,025,000 after buying an additional 199,964 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,637,000 after buying an additional 357,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,152,000 after buying an additional 1,006,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,512,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $62.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

