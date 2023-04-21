NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Lowered to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NMIH. Barclays lowered NMI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Price Performance

NMIH stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.27. NMI has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

Insider Transactions at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in NMI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NMI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NMI

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.