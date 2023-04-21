Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
NYSE NOK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,900,250. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.34.
A number of analysts recently commented on NOK shares. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.
