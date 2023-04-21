Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE NOK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,900,250. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NOK shares. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 38,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.