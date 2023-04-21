Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Nokia Oyj updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.18 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

About Nokia Oyj

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after buying an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,348 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,288,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Read More

