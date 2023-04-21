Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $211.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Bank of America dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

