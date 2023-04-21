North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.54

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.54 and last traded at C$24.43, with a volume of 17290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.81.

The firm has a market cap of C$699.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. 9.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

