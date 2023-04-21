Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Shares Up 0.1%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. 676,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 581% from the average session volume of 99,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGC. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $122,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

