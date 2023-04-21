Northland Securities Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $70.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

Insider Activity

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

