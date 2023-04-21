NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0499 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWHUF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.