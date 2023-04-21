Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Downgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. Novavax has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $76.77.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($11.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Novavax by 65.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

