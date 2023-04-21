Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Downgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Novavax Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. Novavax has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $76.77.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($11.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Novavax by 65.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Analyst Recommendations for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

