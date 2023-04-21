Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s 10th Largest Position

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 2.9% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $35,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,414. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

