Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.95. 315,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,920. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $384.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 48.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

