Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,840,000 after purchasing an additional 212,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 25.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,409 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 7.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $154.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.