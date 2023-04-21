NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $20.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NS stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.85.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 149.25%. The firm had revenue of $429.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 444.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

