Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 644,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 2.2% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.13% of Nutrien worth $47,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

NTR traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $70.62. 1,008,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,008. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $108.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

