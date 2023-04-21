NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded NuVista Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.03.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$11.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.11 and a 52 week high of C$14.67.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.03. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of C$455.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.6932953 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.