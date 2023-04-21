O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 2,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

