Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Susquehanna

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OXY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

