Ocean Capital Management LLC Buys 2,350 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 85.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,806,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after acquiring an additional 472,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Toast by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 515,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,019,098.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,930,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,019,098.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at $80,930,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,081,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

