Ocean Capital Management LLC Buys 4,150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 0.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.07. 1,231,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,795,415. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

