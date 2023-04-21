Oceanic Wind Energy (CVE:NKW) Shares Down 6.3%

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (CVE:NKW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 94,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 50,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Oceanic Wind Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$11.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00.

Oceanic Wind Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Wind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Wind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.