OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $482.55. 1,318,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $486.70 and its 200 day moving average is $506.75. The stock has a market cap of $450.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.