OLD National Bancorp IN Has $11.72 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $708,540,000 after buying an additional 162,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of COP traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

