OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 461,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 293,165 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,871,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $157.15. The stock had a trading volume of 162,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,163. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.