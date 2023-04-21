OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,352 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

PANW stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.17. 728,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,662. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2,621.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.