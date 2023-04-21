OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,591 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.53. The company had a trading volume of 169,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,102. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

