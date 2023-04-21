OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 36,395 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,395 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,103,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,327,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.