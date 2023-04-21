Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Holdings Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 9,926.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,852,474 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,824,024 shares during the quarter. Old National Bancorp makes up about 1.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.97% of Old National Bancorp worth $51,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. 738,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.