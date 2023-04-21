Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Holdings Lifted by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 441,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.