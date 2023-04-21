OMG Network Market Capitalization Achieves $167.82 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $167.82 million and $31.71 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00062276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00039559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00020172 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001222 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.