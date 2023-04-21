OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $402,539.08

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $402,539.08 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

