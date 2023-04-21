OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $52.62.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.5 %

OMVKY opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $61.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV AG engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil & gas, and the provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

