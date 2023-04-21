Ontology Gas Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $99.92 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas launched on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,810,102 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

