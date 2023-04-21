Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) is Kabouter Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kabouter Management LLC cut its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,386 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises 6.7% of Kabouter Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $19,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 215.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 163.5% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 3,047.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. 189,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,760. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $897.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays began coverage on Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

