Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Oportun Financial from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Oportun Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $3.82 on Monday. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $127.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $261.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.68 million. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz purchased 10,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,619.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 79.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 1,558.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 187.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

