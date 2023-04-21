Oppenheimer Trims Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Target Price to $7.00

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ CMMB opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.35.
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
About Chemomab Therapeutics
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
