Oppenheimer Trims Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Target Price to $7.00

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chemomab Therapeutics

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

