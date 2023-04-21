Organigram (TSE:OGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.71

Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 46605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$222.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.